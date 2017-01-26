Trump’s ‘martial law’ threat rankles Chicago cops
On Tuesday evening, President Trump sent a tweet declaring that if Chicago doesn’t “fix the horrible carnage going on” there he will “send in the feds”—sparking confusion and criticism Wednesday from city cops, academics and gang members. The president’s tweet cited a report of a 24 percent spike in homicides this year and was posted just…
