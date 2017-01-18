Trump’s UN pick Nikki Haley: US must fight back vs Russia, others who meddle in elections

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (WMBF-TV)

The United States should fight back against Russia or any nation that seeks to interfere in U.S. elections, Nikki Haley, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said on Wednesday.

“We should stand up to any country that attempts to interfere with our system,” she told lawmakers. Asked what would be her message to Moscow on Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election, she said: “That we are aware that it has happened. That we don’t find it acceptable and that we are going to fight back every time we see something like that happening.”

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by James Dalgleish)