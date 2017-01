Turkey’s Erdogan: Gunman Sought to ‘Create Chaos’ With Nightclub Attack

The gunman who attacked an Istanbul night club early Sunday, killing 39 people, wanted to create pandemonium in the country, but the attacker failed, Turkey’s president said. “They are trying to create chaos, demoralize our people, and destabilize our country with abominable attacks which target civilians,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. “We will retain our cool-headedness…