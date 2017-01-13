Two members of R&B band Tower of Power struck by train in Oakland
Two members of the Bay Area R&B band Tower of Power were struck by a train Thursday evening in Oakland. The train struck drummer David Garibaldi and bassist Marc Van Wageningen. “Both men are responsive and being treated” at a hospital, said Jeremy Westby, a publicist for the band. He described the incident as “an unfortunate…
