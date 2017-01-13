Quantcast

UFC’s White says he’ll pay Mayweather and McGregor $25 million each to fight

Los Angeles Times

13 Jan 2017 at 19:23 ET                   
UFC fighter Conor McGregor (YouTube/Screenshot)
UFC fighter Conor McGregor (YouTube/Screenshot)

Eternally mythical or not, the subject of a Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor fight was jolted Friday when UFC President Dana White said he’s willing pay each man $25 million plus a cut of pay-per-view proceeds for a match that White indicated would be a boxing, not mixed martial arts, affair. White, speaking to broadcaster Colin Cowherd…

Tamir Rice
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
