‘Ugh’: 3 Doors Down fans respond to news the band is playing Trump’s inauguration
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
As the famous adage says, if you can imagine it, it exists on the internet. Furry porn? Sure. Elbow fetishes? Yep! Anderson Cooper fanfiction? Ken Bone conspiracy theorists? Diehard 3 Doors Down fans? Yes, yes and—well, yes: There are 3 Doors Down fans out there, and they’ve just been through an emotional rollercoaster. Be gentle. After…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion