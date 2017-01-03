UK classifies marijuana-based product as a medicine
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
People in the U.K. will soon be able to use cannabis-based products containing the plant’s medical component cannabidiol, or CBD, according to reports. The Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) classified CBD as a medicine in the U.K. on Tuesday. Department officials, who based the decision on claims that the ingredient has been beneficial in…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion