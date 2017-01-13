‘Up is down, black is white’: Seth Meyers slams Trump’s ‘creepy’ press conference

Seth Meyers talks about Donald Trump's war against the media (Screen cap).

President-elect Donald Trump held a press conference this week where he openly sparred with reporters and singled out CNN for purportedly pushing “fake news.”

Seth Meyers on Thursday night called out Trump’s attacks on the press as something we typically see from authoritarian dictators, and explained that Trump’s goal with such tactics was to distort our perception of reality.

“Trump’s hostility to the press is usually the kind of thing you see in authoritarian regimes,” he said. “In an especially creepy move, Trump stocked the press conference with employees who laughed at his jokes and shouted out supportive answers to his rhetorical questions.”

One such “joke” was Trump’s insistence that he would never have hired prostitutes to urinate on a bed in front of him because he’s supposedly a germophobe.

Meyers then pointed out that Trump insisted to the Hollywood Reporter in 2015 that he wasn’t a germophobe — but then threw up his hands and declared that facts just don’t matter to him.

“Whatever, up is down, black is white, we should all just admit we’re living in the Upside Down,” Meyers said, referring to the parallel dimension depicted in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things.

