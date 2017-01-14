Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

US and Russian spies both have a history of using sexual blackmail

International Business Times

14 Jan 2017 at 18:58 ET                   
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Russia knows how to use sex to get what it wants. Perhaps more accurately, Russia knows how to use sex to blackmail its enemies. There’s no verified proof to the allegations that the Kremlin has a tape of President-elect Donald Trump participating in odd sexual behavior in Moscow. But there’s nothing unusual about Russia collecting compromising…

About the Author
Ben Ferguson (right) and Poppy Harlow (middle) on CNN (Screencapture)
Next on Raw Story >
Conservative’s criticism of John Lewis backfires after CNN host points out Trump’s birther lies
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+