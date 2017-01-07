US consular official shot in Mexico
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities are looking for a gunman who shot and wounded a U.S. consular official in the western city of Guadalajara. Surveillance video of Friday’s attack shows a gunman trailing the American official into a city parking lot, and then firing at him after he got into his vehicle. The official, whose name…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion