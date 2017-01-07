Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

US consular official shot in Mexico

Los Angeles Times

07 Jan 2017 at 17:36 ET                   
Bullet hole in car glass (Shutterstock.com)
Bullet hole in car glass (Shutterstock.com)

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities are looking for a gunman who shot and wounded a U.S. consular official in the western city of Guadalajara. Surveillance video of Friday’s attack shows a gunman trailing the American official into a city parking lot, and then firing at him after he got into his vehicle. The official, whose name…

About the Author
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at a town hall (Screen capture)
Next on Raw Story >
Government ethics agency: We ‘seem to have lost contact’ with the Trump team
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+