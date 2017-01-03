Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

US Customs computer collapse leaves thousands of travelers waiting

Agence France-Presse

03 Jan 2017 at 10:41 ET                   
A US customs service IT glitch has left thousands of airline passengers waiting for clearance to enter the country (AFP Photo/JOE RAEDLE)
A US customs service IT glitch has left thousands of airline passengers waiting for clearance to enter the country (AFP Photo/JOE RAEDLE)

A nationwide collapse of the US customs service computer system left thousands of passengers lined up at airports awaiting clearance to officially enter the country, the authorities and US media said.

“Customs and Border Protection has nationwide outage. Expect delays in passenger processing until the system is restored,” Fort Lauderdale’s airport, a major hub for the United States and Caribbean, said on Twitter.

A Customs and Border Protection department spokesman told NBC News that there had been a disruption at several airports and was “taking immediate action to address the technology disruption.”

After a few hours of trouble, the glitch was fixed.

“All airports are back on line after a temporary outage of CPB’s processing systems. No indication the disruption was malicious in nature,” Customs said on Twitter.

But that was not enough for the thousands of tired and cranky passengers who arrived at US gates but then were lined up, in travel limbo, unable to clear customs.

An official for Miami International Airport told NBC that passengers on “more than 30 international flights were affected” and one traveler told the same affiliate that two people fainted waiting in line.

“People are starting to argue and get frustrated,” Cali Rez tweeted in Miami. “Get someone down here to explain things and direct the lines ASAP.”

The affected airports are known to include Miami International, Atlanta Hartsfield, Boston Logan and Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

About the Author
AFP journalists cover wars, conflicts, politics, science, health, the environment, technology, fashion, entertainment, the offbeat, sports and a whole lot more in text, photographs, video, graphics and online.
Dennis Hastert (screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
New GOP rules ban ethics office from reporting crimes — even if lawmakers are ‘raping children’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+