Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

House Speaker Paul Ryan sets no deadline on Obamacare repeal bill

Reuters

12 Jan 2017 at 12:44 ET                   
paul_ryan

U.S. Republicans promising to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s landmark healthcare law are under “no hard deadlines” for producing an alternate program, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Ryan said House Republicans will have an in-depth “conversation” about healthcare legislation during a retreat in Philadelphia at the end of this month, but that the House nonetheless will kick off the complicated process with a vote on Friday on a Senate-passed measure paving the way for Obamacare repeal.

(Reporting By Lisa Lambert and Richard Cowan)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Elizabeth Warren questions Ben Carson at a Senate confirmation hearing (screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
Ben Carson chokes over Warren’s grilling: ‘Not my intention to do anything to benefit any American’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+