US judge extends order halting Texas fetal remains regulation

Reuters

04 Jan 2017 at 18:33 ET                   
Rally against the CCBR's anti-abortion caravan at the Vancouver Art Gallery [Flickr Creative Commons]
A U.S. judge extended until Jan. 27 a restraining order that halted a new Texas regulation requiring fetal tissue remains to be buried or cremated to allow for more time to make a ruling, the judge said on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks has heard two days of testimony this week on the regulation that the state contends is aimed at maintaining the highest standards of human dignity. Abortion rights groups contend it is an unnecessary and vague regulation aimed at making abortions more arduous and expensive.

Sparks last month put the regulation on hold before it was to take effect on Dec. 19. He had previously issued a temporary restraining order to delay enactment until at least Jan. 6.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Tom Brown)

