Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Using lasers, scientists turn mice into ferociously efficient hunters

Los Angeles Times

20 Jan 2017 at 02:20 ET                   
lab-mouse-on-white-via-Shutterstock

A blue light affixed to a mouse’s skull flicks on. In less than a second, the rodent charges toward a scuttling plastic bug, grabs the toy and ferociously nibbles at it. Researchers at Yale University used this blue light to hijack the brains of mice. With the flip of a switch, the indifferent critters are transformed…

About the Author
Richard Nixon (Wikimedia Commons)
Next on Raw Story >
#AskPenceForAPardon: What former presidents might tweet to Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+