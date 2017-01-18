Van Jones scorches Rick Santorum for whining that Obama sounded ‘too progressive’ at final presser

Van Jones and Rick Santorum go head to head on CNN

CNN’s new official contributor, Republican politician and businessman Rick Santorum, joined a panel on Wednesday to discuss President Obama’s last press conference, and went head to head with Van Jones.

Panelists discussed Obama’s assertions that he would fight with the American people when it comes to certain core issues moving forward.

Santorum argued that watching Obama’s last presser was painful because of the way he “laid out all these things that he will continue to go out there and speak on,” noting that presidents usually leave and then allow the show to go on. He added that Obama is taking a hard, “progressive approach to almost every single issue,” calling it painful.

“I just find it odd to hear a Trump supporter make the case for normalcy — that what we need now is normalcy,” Jones shot back. “I think we have the most abnormal political situation that we’ve had, in large part because of the conduct of President-elect Trump as a candidate, as a president-elect, and probably as a president.”

“I think it was important for President Obama to lay out — for what is now becoming an anti-Trump resistance in the country — where he can be counted on to speak up, and frankly where he can be counted on not to speak up,” Jones said. That list included issues of faith-based discrimination, the mistreatment of DREAMers, and cracking down on dissent.

“This president has been anti-faith and has tried to drive his secularism into this country,” Santorum responded.

Watch the full clip below.