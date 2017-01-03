Quantcast

Video shows officer and teen girl punching each other during 30-person melee on Philly street

David Edwards

03 Jan 2017 at 15:44 ET                   
Officer and teen scuffle in video posted to social media (screen grab/Instagram)
Officer and teen scuffle in video posted to social media (screen grab/Instagram)

Video posted to social media on Monday showed a scuffle between a Philadelphia police officer and an teenage girl.

The incident, reported by WCAU, occurred during what was described as a street fight between 30 people at 54th Street and Springfield Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Partial video of the incident posted to Instagram shows a female officer attempting to remove the 16-year-old girl from the melee, but the girl pushes back. After the girl lays her hands on the officer, the incident escalates.

The officer can be seen throwing the girl to the pavement by her hair and then delivering multiple punches. The video ends as members of the crowd descend on the pair and another officer arrives to provide assistance.

Witness Takeema Bundy told WCAU that the teen had been trying to stop the fight when the officer confronted her.

“I just feel like she didn’t deserve it,” Bundy explained. “She lost her mom. She don’t got nobody and I feel she was there for me and look where she’s at.”

In a statement to Fusion, Philadelphia police said that the incident started when the girl refused to obey the officer’s verbal commands.

Police stated that the girl admitted to striking the officer and knocking off her glasses.

“Both the officer and the defendant indicated that they both threw punches, striking each other while on the ground,” the statement said.

Watch the video below.

