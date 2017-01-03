View every single moon phase for 2017
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
View Every Single Moon Phase For 2017
These 4K visualizations show the Moon’s phase and libration at hourly intervals throughout 2017, as viewed from the northern and southern hemispheres. Each frame in the animations represent one hour, and each month is compressed into 24 seconds. The visualizations also show the Moon‘s orbit position, sub-Earth and subsolar points, distance from the Earth at true…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion