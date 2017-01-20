WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel shames Americans who believe — and love — fake news about Trump’s stripper pole

Jimmy Kimmel (ABC)

A lot of Americans shared so-called “fake news” on social media in the weeks before Election Day, and a new Jimmy Kimmel segment shows just how easily they can be duped by bogus stories.

The talk show host sent a camera crew out to ask passersby how Donald Trump had done on his first day in office — although he still hadn’t been inaugurated — and to comment on a variety of wild, but false, claims about the president-elect’s conduct.

“I think we’re all on the boat with him, and if we want that boat to go down, then we’re going down with it,” said one man from Alabama, who was unaware Trump hadn’t taken office yet.

The crew asked other passersby to comment on the stripper pole Trump had set up in the Oval Office — which, of course, hasn’t actually happened.

“Well, I mean, if you want to have a stripper pole, Nixon, I think, had a bowling alley,” one man said.

Another man said he was “horrified” by reports about the stripper pole. “I was like, what did we get ourselves into?”

One woman was very excited by reports — which, again, never happened — about Trump personally bulldozing Michelle Obama’s vegetable garden.

“Out with the old, in with the new,” she said. “I was excited — kind of wanted to jump on there with him.

The crew asked the Alabama man what he thought when Trump literally set the Constitution on fire, which he has not actually done.

“You know what? I think we’re only asking questions that depict Trump in a negative fashion, and I think that’s the last thing this country needs right now,” he said. “What we all need to do is band up, and we all need to support our president — because that’s what he is.”