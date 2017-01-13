WATCH: ‘Morning Joe’ says James Comey needs to resign for ‘the best interest of the country’

Mika Brezinski and Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

FBI Director James Comey has once again come under scrutiny this week for his role in reviving the controversy over Hillary Clinton’s private email server right before last year’s presidential election.

In particular, Comey was slammed this week for refusing to confirm whether his agency is investigating any links between President-elect Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian hackers — despite the fact that he was very eager to tell Congress about newly found emails related to Hillary Clinton’s server just 11 days before the 2016 election.

Additionally, the Department of Justice’s Inspector General announced this week that it will investigate the actions of both the FBI and the DOJ during last year’s election.

Morning Joe took a look at the latest Comey-related developments on Friday morning and concluded that it’s time for him to go.

Panelist Mike Barnicle said that Comey’s actions throughout the campaign ensure that we will be re-litigating the 2016 presidential race for months, if not years, into the future.

“You have a never-ending story,” said Barnicle. “There’s going to be hearings, more hearings, multiple hearings, the Comey Inspector General thing is going to drag on.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough then interjected to say that he agreed with a Wall Street Journal editorial that called for Comey’s resignation.

“It’s in the best interest of the country that he step down,” he said.

Check out the whole clip below.