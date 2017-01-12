WATCH: Women news anchors get into heated on-air spat because they’re all wearing the same color

Three Australian journalists (Photo: Screen capture)

Television news anchors often get a bad rap for being nothing more than a hairdo reading a teleprompter and there are three women that are living up to the stereotype.

These Australian TV presenters’ are all wearing white and it apparently caused such a to-do, the women argued with each other while primping before the Channel 9 News began, The Sun reported.

As you can see in the video, Amber is beside herself when she sees the video feed of her co-worker in another studio.

“I need Julie to put a jacket on because we’re all in white, I asked her before we came on… Julie you need to put a jacket on,” Amber declared.

“I didn’t have time,” Julie told Amber with a flawless deadpan.

“Come on, I told you two hours ago,” Amber protested.

“Amber, I’m sorry I’ve been flat out,” she said, explaining how busy she’s been.

Their guest from Melbourne joins, also in white. She cringed and asked the ladies if she should put on a jacket but Amber said it was fine.

“There can’t be three of us,” she decided.

“If it’s an issue I can get on out of here,” Julie said.

“Yes, it is an issue go and grab a jacket,” a stern Amber replied.

The Representation Project has championed the #AskHerMore campaign, which encourages those interviewing women attending awards shows to ask more questions than those about clothing and shoes.

Watch the awkward video below: