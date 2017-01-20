‘We are not giving up’: Bernie Sanders urges supporters to ‘fight back’ against Trump

Bernie Sanders on The View (Photo: Screen capture)

Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) released a video message Friday willing his supporters to “fight back” against President Donald Trump as “effectively and as vigorously as we can.”

“Today is going to be a tough day for millions of Americans, including myself,” Sanders said in a video posted to Twitter. “But our response has got to be not to throw up our hands in despair, not to give up but in fact to fight back as effectively and as vigorously as we can.”

Sanders—who campaigned vigorously against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination on a platform that, at times, overlapped with President Trump’s—told his supporters their job under the new administration “is to keep their eyes on the prize.”

“And the prizes is that we will continue fighting for a government that represents all of us and not just the one percent,” Sanders said. “We are going to keep going forward in the fight for economic, social, environmental and racial justice.”

“That’s who we are, that’s what we’re going to do. We are not giving up,” Sanders concluded.

The Vermont senator was a ferocious opponent of Trump’s throughout the general election, at one point referring to him as a “demagogue” and the “most dangerous” candidate ever. After Trump’s election, Sanders vowed to “vigorously oppose” the president should he pursue a “racist, sexist, xenophobic and anti-environment policies.”

But, Sander vowed, should the president “have the guts” to fight corporate America, “he will have an ally with me.”

Sanders also tweeted a thank you message to former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle:

The entire First Family represented our country with extraordinary dignity, grace and civility over the last eight years. Thank you. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 20, 2017

Watch Sanders’ video message below, via Twitter.