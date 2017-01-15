Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Well-documented deficiencies in F-35 program: Pentagon

International Business Times

15 Jan 2017 at 07:36 ET                   
F-35 (Photo: Wikipedia)
F-35 (Photo: Wikipedia)

‘Well-Documented Deficiencies’ In F-35 Program, Pentagon Says

Lockheed Martin’s F-35 program has been criticized in a performance evaluation report released by Pentagon. The report documented 276 “deficiencies in combat performance” and said Donald Trump’s administration should “rigorously and comprehensively review” the aircraft’s effectiveness. “Significant, well-documented deficiencies; for hundreds of these, the program has no plan to adequately fix and verify with flight test…

About the Author
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on SNL (Screenshot)
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Alec Baldwin returns to SNL to brutally mock Donald Trump’s Russian pee-pee parties
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+