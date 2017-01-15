Well-documented deficiencies in F-35 program: Pentagon
‘Well-Documented Deficiencies’ In F-35 Program, Pentagon Says
Lockheed Martin’s F-35 program has been criticized in a performance evaluation report released by Pentagon. The report documented 276 “deficiencies in combat performance” and said Donald Trump’s administration should “rigorously and comprehensively review” the aircraft’s effectiveness. “Significant, well-documented deficiencies; for hundreds of these, the program has no plan to adequately fix and verify with flight test…
