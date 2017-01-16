What does Trump’s election mean for digital freedom of speech?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
By Luis Hestres, Assistant Professor of Digital Communication, The University of Texas at San Antonio. Via shutterstock.com As the shock of Donald Trump’s election victory is giving way to analysis about how his presidency will affect Americans’ lives, our digital freedom of speech deserves special consideration. The ability to express ourselves freely is a fundamental right…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion