Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

What Donald Trump’s first day could look like

Newsweek

18 Jan 2017 at 00:23 ET                   
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

What Donald Trump’s First Day Could Look Like

On Friday, shortly after he’s inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump will begin dismantling Barack Obama’s eight years of work as commander in chief. First on the agenda is signing executive orders—unilateral actions that don’t require congressional approval. Obama’s executive orders can be overruled by Trump, just as was true when…

About the Author
Tucker Carlson Tonight (Screengrab)
Next on Raw Story >
‘I wouldn’t be given airtime unless I was legitimate’: Fake protest organizer trolls Tucker Carlson
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+