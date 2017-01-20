What Trump’s inaugural guests tell us about his vague, ‘awkwardly expressed’ faith
On the subject of religion and presidential politics, no one had more insight than Senator Eugene McCarthy, who ran for president five times. Himself. “Only two kinds of religion are tolerated along the Potomac,” he once told me. “Strong beliefs vaguely acknowledged and vague beliefs strongly affirmed.” President-elect Donald Trump, however, has introduced a new category:…
