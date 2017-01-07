What women really want in a sex partner, according to science
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Women are all looking for different things in a relationship, whether it’s casual or committed. When it comes to sex, most will agree they want a man who is confident, dominant, and doesn’t cave under pressure. Moreover, women find men who’ve experienced stress in adolescence, and became submissive as an adult, are less attractive and less…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion