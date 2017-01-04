Where Prince George stands in the succession line
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Amid growing concerns over Queen Elizabeth II’s health, rumors about her death as well as her abdication have made the rounds. The 90-year-old monarch was forced to skip annual royal holiday celebrations, including Christmas and New Year services, due to a “heavy cold.” The world’s longest serving monarch’s illness has given rise to questions about which…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion