Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

White House rejects Trump’s request to halt Guantanamo transfers

Miami Herald

04 Jan 2017 at 06:33 ET                   
Nineteen Guantanamo detainees have been freed in 2014 -- 13 of them transferred out in little more than a month (AFP)
Nineteen Guantanamo detainees have been freed in 2014 -- 13 of them transferred out in little more than a month (AFP)

MIAMI — With little more than two weeks left in the Obama administration, and Congress on notice of a series of looming detainee transfers, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday for a cessation of Guantanamo prisoner releases. The Obama administration swiftly rejected the request. Expect announcements of additional transfers before Inauguration Day, White House spokesman Josh Earnest…

About the Author
Kayleigh McEnany, Hilary Rosen, Alice Stewart, Bakari Sellers -- CNN screengrab
Next on Raw Story >
‘There hasn’t been a nuclear war yet’: Kayleigh McEnany stuns CNN panel with joke about Trump’s tweets
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+