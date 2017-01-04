White House rejects Trump’s request to halt Guantanamo transfers
MIAMI — With little more than two weeks left in the Obama administration, and Congress on notice of a series of looming detainee transfers, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday for a cessation of Guantanamo prisoner releases. The Obama administration swiftly rejected the request. Expect announcements of additional transfers before Inauguration Day, White House spokesman Josh Earnest…
