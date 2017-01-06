Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

White House says it did not leak material used in NBC report

Reuters

06 Jan 2017 at 16:59 ET                   
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest (Screen cap).
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest (Screen cap).

The White House said on Friday material used in an NBC report about alleged Russian hacking to influence the 2016 U.S. election was not leaked by the White House.

President-elect Donald Trump said earlier on Friday that he would ask congressional committees to investigate NBC’s receipt of top secret information.

“I certainly feel confident in saying that is not material that was leaked to the public by the White House,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing.

(Reporting by Jeff Maso and Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by David Alexander)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Fox News host Shepard Smith reports on North Carolina's bid to reinstate its voter ID law on Aug. 31, 2016. (YouTube)
Next on Raw Story >
‘Stay down’: Shep Smith tries to calm man trapped in airport shooting with wife and mother-in-law
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+