White nationalist says Twitter suspension a ‘mild speed-bump’

International Business Times

04 Jan 2017 at 08:01 ET                   
Matthew Heimbach (Twitter)
Matthew Heimbach (Twitter)

A white nationalist who was recently suspended from Twitter over his racist remarks said the ban was a “mild speed-bump” for him to get his message out to the public, the Washington Post reported Tuesday. Matthew Heimbach was one of the several people to be banned from the microblogging site in November over radical and anti-Semitic…

