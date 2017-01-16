Who’s winning the Trump vs. Lewis feud now?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Who’s Winning The Trump vs. Lewis Feud Now?
Following their leader’s example of never backing down, Donald Trump’s spokesmen Monday doubled down on criticism of Rep. John Lewis, who questioned the legitimacy of the president-elect’s election. The effect: Lewis’ books jumped to the top of Amazon’s bestsellers list. For his part, Lewis set aside his prepared Martin Luther King Day remarks, a direct response…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion