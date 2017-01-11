Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Why are scientists so obsessed with studying zombies?

Popular Science

11 Jan 2017 at 23:44 ET                   
Zombies (AFP)
Zombies (AFP)

Just because zombies aren’t real doesn’t mean we can’t learn from them Daniel Hollister via Flickr Scientists have used math to estimate how a zombie outbreak would play out, similarly to how we predict the spread of real diseases. When the zombie apocalypse comes, it will be swift and brutal. Within 100 days of the dead…

About the Author
Samantha Bee (Photo: Screen capture)
Next on Raw Story >
Sam Bee mocks Trump’s #GoldenShowerGate: ‘A spoonfull of hooker urine helps the treason claims go down’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+