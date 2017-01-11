Why are scientists so obsessed with studying zombies?
Just because zombies aren’t real doesn’t mean we can’t learn from them Daniel Hollister via Flickr Scientists have used math to estimate how a zombie outbreak would play out, similarly to how we predict the spread of real diseases. When the zombie apocalypse comes, it will be swift and brutal. Within 100 days of the dead…
