Why is it so hard to close the racial health gap in the US?

The Conversation

06 Jan 2017 at 08:33 ET                   
By Shervin Assari, Research Investigator of Psychiatry and Public Health, University of Michigan. From www.shutterstock.com The racial health gap in the United States is well-documented. The gap starts with the infant mortality rate (11.1 blacks vs. 5.1 whites per 1,000) and extends to almost any health domain. Compared to whites, blacks live shorter and live fewer…

