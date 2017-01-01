Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Why is US public transportation woefully inadequate?

Newsweek

01 Jan 2017 at 12:33 ET                   
New York City subway (pisaphotography / Shutterstock.com)
New York City subway (pisaphotography / Shutterstock.com)

This article originally was published on The Conversation. Officials in Washington, D.C. were forced to close portions of the Metro subway system for months because its piecemeal approach to maintenance was no longer sufficient. A system that opened to such fanfare in 1976 is now crumbling. It is a depressingly familiar story that is not limited…

About the Author
Michele Norris appears on CBC (screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
NPR’s Michele Norris: ‘Make a America Great Again’ is deeply encoded ‘promise of white prosperity’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+