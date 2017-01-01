Why is US public transportation woefully inadequate?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
This article originally was published on The Conversation. Officials in Washington, D.C. were forced to close portions of the Metro subway system for months because its piecemeal approach to maintenance was no longer sufficient. A system that opened to such fanfare in 1976 is now crumbling. It is a depressingly familiar story that is not limited…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion