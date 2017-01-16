Wife of Pulse nightclub killer Omar Mateen arrested

Omar Mateen (MySpace)

U.S. authorities have arrested the wife of the gunman who killed 49 people at an Orlando gay nightclub last year, a massacre that intensified fears about “lone wolf” attacks against Americans, the U.S. attorney general said on Monday.

The wife of Omar Mateen, who was killed by police during the rampage at the Florida club in June, was arrested at her home outside San Francisco, the New York Times reported, citing an unnamed law enforcement official.

Noor Salman faces federal charges of obstruction of justice, and aiding and abetting the attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization, ABC News reported, citing the FBI and her lawyer.

Salman, who was repeatedly questioned by law enforcement interrogators after the club attack, is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. She will then face extradition to Tampa, where she was indicted, ABC reported.

