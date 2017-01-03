Quantcast

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange denies Russia was behind DNC email hacks

International Business Times

03 Jan 2017 at 11:33 ET                   
The Ecuadorian government has cut the internet access of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, shown here in February 2016, who lives in the country's embassy in London (AFP Photo/Jack Taylor)

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has insisted that the Russian government was not the source for the hacked emails that have been cited as a major influence on November’s presidential election. Both the CIA and the FBI have concluded that Russia was responsible for the email hacks in part to help Donald Trump become president. President Barack…

