WikiLeaks threatens to sue CNN after ‘pedophile’ charge repeated on air
WASHINGTON — The anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks on Wednesday threatened to sue CNN over unproven allegations that its founder is a pedophile, an accusation that a former CIA deputy director repeated on air. “We have issued instructions to sue CNN for defamation,” WikiLeaks said in a tweet, unless the Atlanta-based network airs within 48 hours “a one-hour…
