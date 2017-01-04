Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WikiLeaks threatens to sue CNN after ‘pedophile’ charge repeated on air

McClatchy Washington Bureau

04 Jan 2017 at 23:00 ET                   
The Ecuadorian government has cut the internet access of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, shown here in February 2016, who lives in the country's embassy in London (AFP Photo/Jack Taylor)
The Ecuadorian government has cut the internet access of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, shown here in February 2016, who lives in the country's embassy in London (AFP Photo/Jack Taylor)

WASHINGTON — The anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks on Wednesday threatened to sue CNN over unproven allegations that its founder is a pedophile, an accusation that a former CIA deputy director repeated on air. “We have issued instructions to sue CNN for defamation,” WikiLeaks said in a tweet, unless the Atlanta-based network airs within 48 hours “a one-hour…

About the Author
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives on stage with his family to speak to supporters during election night at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York on November 9, 2016 (AFP Photo/Timothy A. Clary)
Next on Raw Story >
Bombshell report claims at least 50 Trump electors are illegitimate — and should not have voted
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+