Wikileaks to respond to CIA report on Monday

International Business Times

08 Jan 2017 at 08:35 ET                   
The Ecuadorian government has cut the internet access of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, shown here in February 2016, who lives in the country's embassy in London (AFP Photo/Jack Taylor)

WikiLeaks To Respond To CIA Report Monday

Transparency group WikiLeaks said late Saturday it would hold a press conference Monday morning in response to the U.S. intelligence report published last week which said Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the hacks related to the U.S. 2016 election race in an effort to help President-elect Donald Trump win. The declassified assessment by the NSA, CIA…

