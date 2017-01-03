Quantcast

Will Obama’s offshore drilling ban be Trumped?

The Conversation

03 Jan 2017 at 05:17 ET                   
Pres. Barack Obama gives his final 2016 press conference from the White House's Brady Briefing Room (Screen capture)
Pres. Barack Obama gives his final 2016 press conference from the White House's Brady Briefing Room (Screen capture)

By Patrick Parenteau, Professor of Law, Vermont Law School. Activists in Seattle practice for demonstrations against Royal Dutch Shell’s plans to drill in the Arctic, April 17, 2015. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson President Obama gave environmental advocates a Christmas present when he announced in late December that he was banning oil and gas drilling in huge swaths…

