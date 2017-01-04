Quantcast

Woody Harrelson to join ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo movie?

Newsweek

04 Jan 2017 at 07:20 ET                   
Woody Harrelson (cleartest.com)

Is Han Solo about to be mentored by the same man that tutored The Hunger Games’ Katniss Everdeen? Woody Harrelson, who wrapped a four-movie stint as drunken mentor Haymitch Abernathy opposite Jennifer Lawrence in 2015, is reportedly in talks to play mentor to a brash young Han Solo in Disney’s next standalone Star Wars adventure. The…

Sen. Bernie Sanders talks with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC (Screen cap).
