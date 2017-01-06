Quantcast

Yahoo accidentally reports Trump wants a ‘n*gger navy’ — and Black Twitter hilariously pounces

David Ferguson

06 Jan 2017 at 10:04 ET                   
Black man can't believe it (Shutterstock.com)
Black man can't believe it (Shutterstock.com)

Twitter users had a field day after Yahoo! Finance tweeted on Thursday that Republican President-elect Donald Trump wants a “ni**er navy.”

According to Mediaite.com, the tweet was meant to say that Trump wants a “bigger navy” and the account has since apologized for the accidentally offensive tweet.

The responses to the original tweet, however, hilariously lampooned the idea:

