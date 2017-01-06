Yahoo accidentally reports Trump wants a ‘n*gger navy’ — and Black Twitter hilariously pounces

Black man can't believe it (Shutterstock.com)

Twitter users had a field day after Yahoo! Finance tweeted on Thursday that Republican President-elect Donald Trump wants a “ni**er navy.”

According to Mediaite.com, the tweet was meant to say that Trump wants a “bigger navy” and the account has since apologized for the accidentally offensive tweet.

We deleted an earlier tweet due to a spelling error. We apologize for the mistake. — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) January 6, 2017

The responses to the original tweet, however, hilariously lampooned the idea:

#niggernavy "They're sending me to Korea" Black Moms: Well until I get Korea parents number you ain't going nowhere — TeeY ❄️✨ (@TyStephaun) January 6, 2017

Yahoo Finance's social media correspondent tomorrow at work pic.twitter.com/Zu0PaG1Adx — Mitch Broyles (@broylesmb) January 6, 2017

The only ocean we respect is Frank. #NiggerNavy — Rod (@rodimusprime) January 6, 2017

Half the #NiggerNavy can't get they hair wet. Walking around the ship in they bonnets. — Mr.Afrodisiac (@2The_Party) January 6, 2017

Shit. I've been trying to start my own #NiggerNavy for years now — Black Dynamite (@BlackDynamite) January 6, 2017

Every time the #NiggerNavy sinks a battleship, someone yells Worldstar — A Tired Black Man (@francisadujr) January 6, 2017

@YahooFinance Y'all know we can't swim right? — nigger navy captain (@sureaja) January 6, 2017

Only thing funnier than the #NiggerNavy jokes is white people being mad about it. — Uncle Cam (@CamJugg) January 6, 2017

#NiggerNavy gonna ask "Who all gone be there?" before they go to war — Dr. Drunkle (@Pattric) January 6, 2017

#NiggerNavy "I'm pulling up now" -ship that hasn't left yet — duRANT. (@iDntWearCondoms) January 6, 2017

Trump: We gotta go to war Captain: You got gas money? #niggernavy — Kennedy (@KfromTheBoro) January 6, 2017

Captain: I can take you to the battle or pick you up from the battle, but I'm not doing both #NiggerNavy — Jon Hoe (@The_DrSuave) January 6, 2017

We deleted an earlier tweet due to a spelling error. We apologize for the mistake. — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) January 6, 2017