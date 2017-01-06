Yahoo accidentally reports Trump wants a ‘n*gger navy’ — and Black Twitter hilariously pounces
Twitter users had a field day after Yahoo! Finance tweeted on Thursday that Republican President-elect Donald Trump wants a “ni**er navy.”
According to Mediaite.com, the tweet was meant to say that Trump wants a “bigger navy” and the account has since apologized for the accidentally offensive tweet.
We deleted an earlier tweet due to a spelling error. We apologize for the mistake.
— Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) January 6, 2017
The responses to the original tweet, however, hilariously lampooned the idea:
#niggernavy "They're sending me to Korea"
Black Moms: Well until I get Korea parents number you ain't going nowhere
— TeeY ❄️✨ (@TyStephaun) January 6, 2017
Yahoo Finance's social media correspondent tomorrow at work pic.twitter.com/Zu0PaG1Adx
— Mitch Broyles (@broylesmb) January 6, 2017
The only ocean we respect is Frank. #NiggerNavy
— Rod (@rodimusprime) January 6, 2017
Half the #NiggerNavy can't get they hair wet. Walking around the ship in they bonnets.
— Mr.Afrodisiac (@2The_Party) January 6, 2017
Shit. I've been trying to start my own #NiggerNavy for years now
— Black Dynamite (@BlackDynamite) January 6, 2017
Every time the #NiggerNavy sinks a battleship, someone yells Worldstar
— A Tired Black Man (@francisadujr) January 6, 2017
@YahooFinance Y'all know we can't swim right?
— nigger navy captain (@sureaja) January 6, 2017
Only thing funnier than the #NiggerNavy jokes is white people being mad about it.
— Uncle Cam (@CamJugg) January 6, 2017
#NiggerNavy gonna ask "Who all gone be there?" before they go to war
— Dr. Drunkle (@Pattric) January 6, 2017
#NiggerNavy "I'm pulling up now" -ship that hasn't left yet
— duRANT. (@iDntWearCondoms) January 6, 2017
Trump: We gotta go to war
Captain: You got gas money? #niggernavy
— Kennedy (@KfromTheBoro) January 6, 2017
Captain: I can take you to the battle or pick you up from the battle, but I'm not doing both #NiggerNavy
— Jon Hoe (@The_DrSuave) January 6, 2017
U.S.S. Chitterling #NiggerNavy
— Mandeville Mamselle (@Jeesa_Jay) January 6, 2017
Buzzfeed is gonna steal all of the good #NiggerNavy tweets and make their one black employee compile a list for tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/Hb2SckqsFM
— Miranda Chillgallen (@Keelectric_Lady) January 6, 2017