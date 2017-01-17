‘You literally caused the Iraq War’: Internet rips Judith Miller for blaming war deaths on Chelsea Manning

Judith Miller, formerly of the New York Times, said hacking investigation could be a 'tar baby' for Trump (Screen capture)

Fox News contributor Judith Miller raised eyebrows Tuesday after criticizing President Barack Obama’s decision to commute Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence.

The Obama administration announced it would commute Manning’s 35-year sentence, meaning the former U.S. Army soldier will only serve five more months in jail. Manning was convicted in July 2013 under the espionage act after leaking classified military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks.

Miller, the self-proclaimed “First Amendment activist” whose reporting on nonexistent weapons of mass destruction for the New York Times served to legitimize the Bush Administration’s push for the Iraq War, railed against President Obama’s commutation.

Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning. How many people died because of manning’ leak? https://t.co/WrijBtp4fo — Judith Miller (@JMfreespeech) January 17, 2017

Miller, of course, is the same person who cited unnamed Bush administration officials, as well as disgraced Iraqi politician Ahmed Chalabi, in her 2002 reporting on Iraq’s (nonexistent) weapons of mass destruction stockpile. Senior Bush administration officials, including Condoleezza Rice, Colin Powell, and Donald Rumsfeld, all cited Miller’s New York Times reporting to rally public support for the war.

Considering Miller’s inaccurate reporting on weapons of mass destruction played such a pivotal role in selling the Iraq War to the American people, internet users were quick to point out her blatant hypocrisy:

Take a moment to think about the fact this was tweeted by Judith Miller. Judith. Miller. pic.twitter.com/JjlFnFUpFN — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) January 17, 2017

@JMfreespeech you literally caused the iraq war to happen under false pretenses, bye. — Myles Tanzer (@mylestanzer) January 17, 2017

It’s not that Judith Miller thinks it’s BAD to publish things that get people killed. It’s that she’s competitive. https://t.co/zkYkjAXmJJ — Jon Schwarz (@tinyrevolution) January 17, 2017

@JMfreespeech Talk about the pot telling the kettle lies in order to start the iraqi war — Sir Jeffington IV (@JeffCerulli) January 17, 2017

[raises hand] I have a related question https://t.co/y4pNeIrWpq — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) January 17, 2017

Less than the number who died because of your Iraq war reporting. https://t.co/oBnMMqQuAe — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 17, 2017

Judith Miller’s inability to recognize the fact or breadth of her own body count is one of the great rationalizations of history https://t.co/ccQ0lcFTvO — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 17, 2017

How many people died because of ‘leaks’ to Judith Miller. Someone needs a prosthetic self-awareness https://t.co/Uw4M5r55gx — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 17, 2017

@JMfreespeech Do you realize you’re THAT Judith Miller? — Meredith Haggerty (@manymanywords) January 17, 2017