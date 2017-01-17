‘You want to be a president you better get yourself right’: Whoopi slams Trump for John Lewis attacks

Whoopi Goldberg on "The View" (Photo: Screen capture)

“The View” hosts are concerned that Donald Trump is out of control.

In their Tuesday “hot topics” discussion, co-host Whoopi Goldberg brought up the president-elect’s feud with Rep. John Lewis (D-GA). Lewis questioned Trump’s legitimacy in an interview over the weekend and Trump took to Twitter in attack mode.

“You can’t do it for eight years and then be pissed off that someone does the same thing to you, comrade,” Goldberg said, referring to Trump’s questions of President Barack Obama’s legitimacy. “Look, that’s what America is built on, man. And if you’re going to be the president you’ve got to get yourself right, because people are going to be coming at you because now there are questions about your presidency. Maybe the same kind of BS questions you might have had if you’d been thinking, had you thought about this.”

Sunny Hoskins cited Trump’s accusations that the civil rights leader was “all talk, talk, talk – no action or results.” The co-host explained that Lewis had a fractured skull as a result of his march with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. She asked what Trump had done that garnered results or actions, specifically mentioning that Trump was a “draft dodger.” She noted that it’s “scary” that Trump can be so wounded that his reaction is frequently to wound back.

Goldberg noted that Trump spent the weekend picking fights with a slew of people on Twitter including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, NATO, CIA director John Brennan and Alec Baldwin.

“You’ve got too much time on your hands, man,” Goldberg said. “You better be trying to figure out what to do!”

Co-host Joy Behar wondered why Trump always picks on progressives but never picks on people like the KKK or Russian President Vladimir Putin.

See the full discussion in the videos below:

Part 1:



Part 2:

