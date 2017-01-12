‘You’re not making sense, man — sorry’: Don Lemon slaps down radio host’s absurd defense of Trump

Don Lemon smacks down Trump supporter (CNN / Screengrab)

CNN’s Don Lemon shut down conservative radio host Andy Dean on Wednesday as he attempted to defend Donald Trump’s reaction to a leaked dossier, at one point telling Dean, “you’re not making any sense, man — sorry.”

Dean attempted to defend Trump’s press conference-rant against leaked documents purporting to show ties between Russian intermediaries and Donald Trump, as well as allegations that Russian officials have incriminating information about the president-elect.

“Imagine if Hillary Clinton won, would we want an investigation of the Access Hollywood producers who helped release that tape,” Dean asked, calling the press’s reaction “liberal hypocrisy.”

“Russia didn’t influence any Americans, and to say they did … is insulting,” he argued.

Lemon tried to sort out Dean’s argument, to no avail. “Voting for Donald Trump and Russia influencing the election—what does one have to do with the other?” Lemon asked before pushing Dean on whether he agrees with the intelligence community’s assessment that Russia hacked the election.

After a back-and-forth, Dean confessed “Putin probably wanted Trump to win,” before arguing that Germany’s Angela Merkel and Britain’s Theresa May wanted Clinton to win.

Lemon once again asked Dean point-blank if he believes Russia meddled in the election.

“It’s not as cut and dry as that,” Dean insisted.

“Yes it is,” Lemon shot back.

Dean then launched into talking points rebuttal about Russian hacking. “Hacking could come from Russia, China hacks, there’s that 400 pound man in his bed who hacks, and the media wasn’t freaking out when the Chinese were doing it,” Dean said before launching into a nonsensical argument about Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden.

“I have to laugh to keep from crying,” Lemon said, as Dean tried to talk over him. “You’re conflating a lot of things that have nothing to do with nothing.”

“Well Don, you give me limited talk time,” Dean began before Lemon cut him off.

“You’re not making sense man, sorry,” the host replied.

Watch the clip below, via CNN: