10 times Kim Jong Un has threatened the United States

International Business Times

15 Feb 2017 at 05:36 ET                   
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) February 2, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korea’s intermediate-range ballistic missile launch Sunday once again raised concerns over the reclusive country’s nuclear capabilities. Despite being at the receiving end of tough United Nations sanctions, North Korea has continued to stoke tensions with the West and its southern neighbor with its missile launches and efforts to bolster its nuclear program. On Monday, U.S.…

