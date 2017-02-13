$13K reward for info on vandal of Philadelphia Jewish cemetery
PHILADELPHIA — Two organizations have pledged a total of $13,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for knocking over headstones in a Jewish cemetery this weekend. Philadelphia police said as many as 100 headstones were damaged at Mount Carmel Jewish Cemetery sometimes after dark Saturday, but Rabbi Shawn Zevit of…
