Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

$13K reward for info on vandal of Philadelphia Jewish cemetery

NJ.com

27 Feb 2017 at 12:46 ET                   
Northeast Philadelphia Police Detective Timothy McIntyre, center, dusts for fingerprints one of the headstones that were knocked down as Detective Nick McReynolds, left, looks on at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. More than 100 headstones have been vandalized at the Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia, damage discovered less than a week after similar vandalism in Missouri, authorities said. (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA — Two organizations have pledged a total of $13,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for knocking over headstones in a Jewish cemetery this weekend. Philadelphia police said as many as 100 headstones were damaged at Mount Carmel Jewish Cemetery sometimes after dark Saturday, but Rabbi Shawn Zevit of…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Heil Trump!’: Brawl erupts inside the Minneapolis Institute of Art as protesters confront neo-Nazis
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+