20 little known facts about Kim Jong Un
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is once again making headlines — this time for his step-brother Kim Jong Nam’s death due to alleged poisoning in Malaysia on Feb. 13. It is being speculated that the North Korean leader is behind the killing of Kim Jong Nam. The North Korean leader’s personal life is shrouded in…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion