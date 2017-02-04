Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

4 dead in Idaho mass shooting

International Business Times

20 Feb 2017 at 14:50 ET                   
Crime scene tape (Shutterstock.com)

Four people were found dead late Sunday afternoon from apparent gunshot wounds in Preston, Idaho, according to local media reports. However, the victims’ identities and other information regarding their deaths were shrouded in mystery in a state that is not especially known for such violent crimes. “On scene officers confirmed that there were four individuals dead…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Be intolerant of intolerance’: John Irving urges Hollywood to skip Oscar protocol and call Trump out
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+