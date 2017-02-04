4 dead in Idaho mass shooting
Four people were found dead late Sunday afternoon from apparent gunshot wounds in Preston, Idaho, according to local media reports. However, the victims’ identities and other information regarding their deaths were shrouded in mystery in a state that is not especially known for such violent crimes. “On scene officers confirmed that there were four individuals dead…
