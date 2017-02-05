5 facts about Malcolm X’s death
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Malcolm X, the civil rights activist who gained notoriety with his militant approach, was killed 52 years ago Tuesday. When he was assassinated in February of 1965, he was just 39 years old. Malcolm X was known as the counterpoint of sorts to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who preached a non-violent approach during the civil…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion