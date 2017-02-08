8 most popular marijuana questions searched on Google
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
If you’re curious about something, but are embarrassed to ask a friend, many of us turn to Google. It’s a quick, easy way to get an answer. A simple search of “Is Marijuana…” pulls up a number of questions people have asked. Here are the answers to 8 of the most popular questions searched on Google…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion